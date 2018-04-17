Popovich: LaMarcus ‘Has Been A Monster’ And ‘Plays Through Everything’

by April 17, 2018
517

LaMarcus Aldridge put in work on Monday night, dropping 34 points and 12 rebounds in the Spurs 116-101 loss to the Warriors at Oracle.

Afterwards, coach Gregg Popovich had high praise for his All-Star big man, calling him a “monster” who has played through adversity all season long:

“LaMarcus has been a monster all year long. He’s led our team on both ends of the floor. He doesn’t complain about a darn thing out on the court. He plays through everything. I can’t imagine being more proud of a player as far as playing through adversity and being there for his teammates night after night after night. He’s been fantastic.”

With Kawhi Leonard appearing in just nine games in 2017-18 due to injury, Aldridge has been the leader of this San Antonio squad.

The Spurs trail the Warriors 0-2 in their first round playoff series. Game 3 is Thursday at AT&T Center.

RELATED
Report: Clippers Planning a Trade Package for Kawhi Leonard

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Clippers Planning a Trade Package for Kawhi Leonard

1 day ago
15,185
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard Expected to Miss Rest of Playoffs

2 days ago
4,196
Kawhi Leonard
NBA

Gregg Popovich on if Kawhi Leonard will Return in Playoffs: ‘You’ll Have to Ask Kawhi’

2 days ago
4,171
NBA

CJ McCollum: Kawhi Leonard in ‘Very Sticky Situation’ With Spurs

2 weeks ago
11,216
NBA

ESPN Cuts To Commercial As Josh Hart Attempts Potential Game-Winner

2 weeks ago
3,033
danny green lebron james spurs
NBA

Danny Green: LeBron Would ‘Fit-in Perfectly’ With Spurs

2 weeks ago
6,851

TRENDING


Most Recent

Wade On Heat Homecoming: ‘I Didn’t Feel Comfortable In Those Other Uniforms’

28 mins ago
166

Report: LeBron James Sued For Allegedly Stealing Barbershop Show Idea

3 hours ago
1,584
g league max salary

NBA Raising G League Base Salary From $26,000 to $35,000

3 hours ago
564

Popovich: LaMarcus ‘Has Been A Monster’ And ‘Plays Through Everything’

4 hours ago
517
lebron curry nba jersey sales

Stephen Curry, LeBron James Top NBA Jersey Sales For Third Straight Season

4 hours ago
380