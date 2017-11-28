Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich told a referee to kiss his behind prior to halftime Monday night, earning his second ejection of the season.

Led by LaMarcus Aldridge‘s season-high 33 points and 10 rebounds, San Antonio battled back from a 13-point first half lead and sent the Dallas Mavericks home with a 115-108 loss.

An emotional Tony Parker made his season-debut, finishing with six points and four assists in 14 minutes in his first appearance since tearing his right quadriceps tendon May 3 against Houston in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Per the AP: