Gregg Popovich Shares His Thoughts on #MarchForOurLives

by March 25, 2018
379
Gregg Popovich

Gregg Popovich isn’t happy with the current state of the nation’s politics. He has consistently voiced his negative opinions of Donald Trump. He is, however, pleased to see this weekend’s #MarchForOurLives. Thousands of people went out to protest the multiple mass shootings that have occurred recently. Pop, in a media scrum today, shared why he thinks it’s important for the nation’s youth to continue to take action:

Pop continues to go after Trump, saying that his decision not to be in Washington DC this weekend is “cowardice” and a “dereliction of duty.” Pop served five years in the Air Force when he was younger.

You Might Also Like
NBA

Gregg Popovich: ‘There’s No Blame To Be Placed, On [Kawhi] Or Anybody Else’

1 day ago
2,052
NBA

Gregg Popovich: ‘It’s Been a Frustrating Season’

5 days ago
1,713
NBA

Gregg Popovich: Kawhi Leonard Not Ready to Return

2 weeks ago
5,918
NBA

Tony Parker: Kawhi Leonard’s Return Won’t Be Easy

2 weeks ago
2,850
david robinson gregg popovich
NBA

David Robinson: Gregg Popovich Doing ‘One of His Best Coaching Jobs’

2 weeks ago
1,513
NBA

Gregg Popovich: Kawhi Leonard ‘Working Hard’ to Return

3 weeks ago
7,186

TRENDING


Most Recent
Gregg Popovich

Gregg Popovich Shares His Thoughts on #MarchForOurLives

1 hour ago
379
Markelle Fultz

Markelle Fultz Reportedly ‘Quite Close’ to Returning to Action

3 hours ago
2,275

Post Up: Houston Rockets Win Franchise-Best 59th Game

17 hours ago
1,874

Andre Drummond Notches First 15-20-4-4-4 Line Since 1986

17 hours ago
1,142

Ben Simmons Records 10th Triple-Double of the Season

19 hours ago
1,341