Gregg Popovich Shares His Thoughts on #MarchForOurLives

Gregg Popovich isn’t happy with the current state of the nation’s politics. He has consistently voiced his negative opinions of Donald Trump. He is, however, pleased to see this weekend’s #MarchForOurLives. Thousands of people went out to protest the multiple mass shootings that have occurred recently. Pop, in a media scrum today, shared why he thinks it’s important for the nation’s youth to continue to take action:

During his pregame availability today, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was asked for his thoughts on yesterday's #MarchForOurLives in Washington, D.C. Here is his full, three-minute response: pic.twitter.com/znQ16s169Q — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 25, 2018

Pop continues to go after Trump, saying that his decision not to be in Washington DC this weekend is “cowardice” and a “dereliction of duty.” Pop served five years in the Air Force when he was younger.