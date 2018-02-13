Gregg Popovich Calls The United States ‘A Racist Country’

February 13, 2018

gregg popovich united states racist country

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich says the United States is “a racist country” that has a long way to go in terms of racial equality.

Speaking to reporters in Utah about the importance of honoring Black History Month, Popovich said it’s important to keep the issue “in front of everybody’s nose so that they understand it.”

“I think it’s pretty obvious. The League is made up of a lot of black guys. To honor [Black History Month] and understand it is pretty simplistic. How would you ignore that?

“But more importantly, we live in a racist country that hasn’t figured it out yet. And it’s always important to bring attention to it, even if it angers some people.

“The point is that you have to keep it in front of everybody’s nose so that they understand it, that it still hasn’t been taken care of, and we have a lot of work to do.”

