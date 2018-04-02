Gregg Popovich: Kawhi Leonard to Play When ‘He and His Group Feel He’s Ready’

Kawhi Leonard is back in New York for more rehab work, and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich says the two-time NBA All-Star will return to the lineup “when he and his group feels he’s ready.”

Kawhi Leonard's "group" holds the key to the #Spurs star player's return, Pop says https://t.co/wdkZLDPvAx — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) April 1, 2018

Pop told reporters that he’s in the dark when it comes to Leonard’s medical situation—San Antonio’s doctors have given him the green light to play again.

Kawhi has missed all but nine games this season while recovering from right quadriceps tendinopathy.

Per Express-News and AP: