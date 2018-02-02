Post Up: Blake Griffin Impresses in Detroit Pistons Debut, Nuggets Win Thriller

by Ian Pierno February 02, 2018

Wizards 122 (29-22), Raptors 119 (34-16)

Despite being without All-Star point guard John Wall, the Wizards were able to down the No. 2 team in the east behind Bradley Beal’s 27 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

Kyle Lowry scored 29 for the Raptors.

Pistons 104 (24-26), Grizzlies 102 (18-33)

Blake Griffin received roars from the home crowd when he was introduced and his ensuing performance during the game didn’t disappoint as he notched 24 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks and an astounding +/- of +23. Griffin’s frontcourt mate, Andre Drummond, had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Andrew Harrison led the Grizzlies with 18 points and eight assists.

Thunder 124 (30-22), Nuggets 127 (27-25)

Possibly the best game we’ve had in 2018 came down to the final buzzer as Gary Harris knocked down a 3-pointer over Russell Westbrook as time expired. Seconds earlier, Paul George had scored his 43rd point on a stepback 3 that tied things up, nearly completing Oklahoma City’s 20-point comeback effort.

The box score was stuffed as Russell Westbrook had 20 points, 21 assists and 9 rebounds. Nikola Jokic had a triple-double for Denver with 29 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists and Jamal Murray continued his electrifying play with a 33-point performance.

Bucks 89 (27-23), Timberwolves 108 (33-22)

The Bucks trailed for just over the final 42 minutes of the game as their offense failed to click, shooting a subpar 37.6 percent from the field. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler led the Timberwolves with 52 combined points on just 28 field goal attempts.

Rockets 102 (37-13), Spurs 91 (34-20)

Houston took the Texas shootout thanks to James Harden’s 28-point, 11-assist performance. Danny Green led the Spurs with 22 points.

    
  
