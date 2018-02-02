Post Up: Blake Griffin Impresses in Detroit Pistons Debut, Nuggets Win Thriller

Wizards 122 (29-22), Raptors 119 (34-16)

Despite being without All-Star point guard John Wall, the Wizards were able to down the No. 2 team in the east behind Bradley Beal’s 27 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

Kyle Lowry scored 29 for the Raptors.

Pistons 104 (24-26), Grizzlies 102 (18-33)

Blake Griffin received roars from the home crowd when he was introduced and his ensuing performance during the game didn’t disappoint as he notched 24 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks and an astounding +/- of +23. Griffin’s frontcourt mate, Andre Drummond, had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Andrew Harrison led the Grizzlies with 18 points and eight assists.

It’s probably safe to say Blake Griffin has been accepted by his new teammates 😂😂😂 (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/93YkTiHkkS — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 2, 2018

Thunder 124 (30-22), Nuggets 127 (27-25)

Possibly the best game we’ve had in 2018 came down to the final buzzer as Gary Harris knocked down a 3-pointer over Russell Westbrook as time expired. Seconds earlier, Paul George had scored his 43rd point on a stepback 3 that tied things up, nearly completing Oklahoma City’s 20-point comeback effort.

The box score was stuffed as Russell Westbrook had 20 points, 21 assists and 9 rebounds. Nikola Jokic had a triple-double for Denver with 29 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists and Jamal Murray continued his electrifying play with a 33-point performance.

GARY HARRIS WITH THE BUZZER BEATER OVER RUSSELL WESTBROOK. GAME. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 (via @nuggets) pic.twitter.com/DQPTgnEfyZ — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 2, 2018

Paul George got a handle on him, too 👀👀👀👀👀 (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/raOjsP5VHH — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 2, 2018

JAMAL MURRAY IS ONE BAD MAN GOODNESS 😱😱😱 (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/Ta2LDbBS3P — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 2, 2018

And Nikola Jokic is out here dunking tonight! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 (via @Nuggets) pic.twitter.com/dUHHUZvMtR — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 2, 2018

Bucks 89 (27-23), Timberwolves 108 (33-22)

The Bucks trailed for just over the final 42 minutes of the game as their offense failed to click, shooting a subpar 37.6 percent from the field. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler led the Timberwolves with 52 combined points on just 28 field goal attempts.

Rockets 102 (37-13), Spurs 91 (34-20)

Houston took the Texas shootout thanks to James Harden’s 28-point, 11-assist performance. Danny Green led the Spurs with 22 points.