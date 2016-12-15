The Cavs visited Memphis on Wednesday night but left LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love back home in Cleveland, breaking the hearts of many Grizzlies fans who paid big bucks to catch the stars live.



The pain is real pic.twitter.com/xL97ifoSjS — 3 Shades of Blue (@3Shadesofblue) December 15, 2016

Head coach Tyronn Lue said the Cavaliers opted to give The Big Three a day to rest up their fatigued but otherwise healthy bodies.

The Grizz enjoyed a 93-85 win against the short-handed visitors.

Per the Commercial Appeal:



Becky Morris is a hair stylist. Her husband, Justin, sells video security systems. They do not have a lot of money. They have to be careful with what they spend. […] But their son, Canon, had an 18th birthday coming up. And Canon Morris loves LeBron James. “He absolutely adores LeBron,” said Justin. “It has taken some time for him to prefer the Grizzlies to LeBron. He does now, but he still absolutely loves LeBron. So for his 18th birthday, we decided we were going all out.” They bought tickets to the Grizzlies-Cavaliers game. Not just any tickets, tickets in the lower bowl. And not just any tickets in the lower bowl, tickets — just two tickets — that cost a total of $600. […] “It was a special occasion,” said Justin. “We wanted to do it for our son. And then, with the tragedy that happened, it became that much more important to him.”

