The Memphis Grizzlies shocked the hoops world by firing head coach David Fizdale this week, but according to GM Chris Wallace, the front-office has no intention to trade Marc Gasol.

Wallace says the Grizz (7-13) will continue to move “full speed ahead” in their chase of a postseason berth.

Injured point guard Mike Conley is also not a candidate for a trade in Memphis.

“We have no intention to trade Marc,” Wallace told ESPN when asked if the franchise might consider dealing the 32-year-old big man. “We never seriously considered that at all. We never placed any calls to any teams in that regard. So that’s not happening. “It’s not just Marc that this whole equation is about. It’s also Mike Conley, when he comes back. We’ve got two guys among the elite in the league at their respective positions that are still very much in their window with an awful lot of tread left on their tires.” Conley, 30, has missed the past seven games due to soreness in his left Achilles tendon and heel, and the team announced Wednesday that he would return in two to three weeks. “We’re full speed ahead,” Wallace said. “We’ve been in the playoffs seven years in a row. We’ve got a team when fully healthy and we get everything together is more athletic, more versatile and more potent offensively than we’ve had for a number of years. Even though the going has been a little difficult early, there’s still 62 [games] to play. We believe in this team. We’re hoping — got our fingers crossed — that we’ll get everybody healthy soon. Our expectation always is to be a playoff team and have a chance to do some things when we get in there. We’re behind in the standings right now, but it’s a long way to go. When we get our guys back, I think we’ll surge.”

