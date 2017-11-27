Hakeem Olajuwon would like to show Kristaps Porzingis a thing or two about playing in the post.

But the NBA legend adds that he thinks Porzingis knows plenty.

Hakeem Olajuwon weighs in on Porzingis phenomenon #Knicks https://t.co/rOq8mhGMJ3 — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) November 27, 2017

Olajuwon says Kristaps is “already amazing.”

