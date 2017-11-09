James Harden did it all on Thursday. Almost literally.

Not only did he have a triple-double (35 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds), but The Beard filled the stat sheet like no one in the NBA has in 30 years.

James Harden: First player in last 30 seasons with 35+ PTS, 10+ AST, 10+ REB & 5+ STL in a game since Michael Jordan (1989). pic.twitter.com/4pAAjr7Xtj — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 10, 2017

He had himself a night. And the Rockets needed every bit of it to hold off a late Cleveland comeback and escape with a 117-113 win.

