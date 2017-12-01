The Miami Heat announced Thursday that center Hassan Whiteside will rehab his bruised left knee for a one-to-two weeks.

OFFICIAL: Hassan Whiteside will begin rehab immediately due to a left knee bone bruise. The rehab process will include a strength and conditioning program over the next one-to-two weeks. https://t.co/BGBkGk9lEE — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 30, 2017

Whiteside, 28, will be missing extended time for the second time this season due to the knee.

The big fella said the knee was “really bothering” him Wednesday in New York.

Per the Sun-Sentinel: