Hassan Whiteside: ‘Coach Wants Me to Just Be in the Corner and Set Picks’

Hassan Whiteside remains frustrated with his limited offensive role in Miami, telling reporters Thursday night that head coach Erik Spoelstra wants him to “just be in the corner and set picks.”
Embiid attempted a single shot and finished with five points in 13 minutes of Miami’s 128-108 Game 3 loss to the Philadelphia Sixers.
The big fella also grabbed just two rebounds and committed four personal fouls.
Per the Palm Beach Post:
“It’s just different, man,” he said. “I feel like our offense is a lot different. I’m not as involved in as many dribble hand-offs as I was and post ups as I was in the regular season.
“That’s what coach wants. Coach wants me to just be in the corner and set picks. That’s what he wants. I’ve just got to trust it.”
Whiteside is averaging 3.7 points and 4.0 rebounds for the series while shooting 3 of 7. He has played 41 minutes. And Spoelstra seems as confused as Whiteside on how to get the $98 million man involved.
“He might not necessarily put up the numbers, but it’s part of my job – to figure it out and figure out how he can get to his strengths and be an impact player for us,” Spoelstra said. “It starts with the defense, the rebounding. It’s a lot of responsibilities for us offensively. I’ll spend some time working that out in the next day in a half.”