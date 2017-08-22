Hassan Whiteside would be in favor of a reunion with Dwyane Wade in South Beach.

Wade, 35, isn’t expected to remain in Chicago for very much longer.

I can officially confirm that Dwyane Wade's kids are back at school in S. Florida, no longer in Chicago. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 22, 2017

Whiteside says the Heat would benefit from re-signing the future Hall of Famer.

“It’d be great,” Whiteside said at a fundraiser for his Whiteside Foundation. “It’s a three-time NBA champion coming back, coming in and really helping a team out. It would be great.” That, of course, is if Wade receives a buyout from the rebuilding Chicago Bulls, having joined his hometown team last summer on a two-year deal after a contract impasse with the Heat. “He’s a great basketball-IQ guy,” the shot-blocking center said, shortly after Spoelstra and teammates James Johnson and Wayne Ellington arrived at the Miami River Yacht Club. “He can find you on a lob. He can find you on a pick-and-roll situation. He’s a great scorer.”

