Hassan Whiteside Regrets ‘Bulls**t’ Lineup Comments

Hassan Whiteside expressed regret after being fined over an expletive-filled rant, during which he tore into the Miami Heat’s “bulls**t” small-ball lineups.

Hassan Whiteside regrets expletive-filled rant: “I could have handled it different.” Here’s what Heat had to say about it Monday https://t.co/tTgvnUXb8O — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) April 2, 2018

Whiteside blamed frustration over losing to the visiting Brooklyn Nets in overtime for his blowup.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters the team has moved past the incident.

Per the Palm Beach Post: