Hassan Whiteside thinks the NBA All-Star voting process is little more than a gimmicky popularity contest.

Whiteside says that if voters went just by the numbers, his selection to play in the big game next month would be a no-brainer.

Whiteside, who leads the League with 14.3 boards per night, dropped out of the top 10 frontcourt players in the second returns of the voting returns.

Per the Palm Beach Post:

“You put my numbers up and just don’t put a face up there I feel like the (voting) numbers would be different,” Whiteside said (Tuesday) following the Heat’s shoot around in preparation for tonight’s game against Houston.

 

“Just my honest opinion. I feel like if you put a blackout screen and just put my numbers up there people (would say), ‘Oh, man, how is he not an All-Star?’ I feel like that’s what it is. Who likes who.”

 

Whiteside was asked why he believes people would not vote for him. […] “I feel like it’s a. … I don’t really know,” he said. “It’s one of those things I don’t really know. I don’t get caught up in that. I’m trying to get more wins for these guys. I get the All-Star questions, I know you all like to run with that story. There’s nothing I can do as far as being an All-Star.”

