Hawks’ DeAndre’ Bembry Arrested For Speeding ‘Close To 150 MPH’

Hawks forward DeAndre’ Bembry was arrested for racing at speeds visually estimated to be close to 150 mph, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Bembry, 23, and another car were reportedly speeding on I-85 around 12:20 a.m. early Friday morning.

JUST IN: Mug of Atlanta Hawks player arrested after authorities say they clocked him going 128 mph on I-85 early Friday. https://t.co/uC3SXiYnVd pic.twitter.com/xijgatoeL9 — AJC (@ajc) February 9, 2018

