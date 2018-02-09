Hawks’ DeAndre’ Bembry Arrested For Speeding ‘Close To 150 MPH’

by Ryne Nelson February 09, 2018

deandre bembry arrested speeding

Hawks forward DeAndre’ Bembry was arrested for racing at speeds visually estimated to be close to 150 mph, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Bembry, 23, and another car were reportedly speeding on I-85 around 12:20 a.m. early Friday morning.

More from the AJC‘s Lauren Foreman:

About 12:20 a.m., Atlanta police saw a purple Dodge Charger driven by small forward DeAndre’ Bembry “traveling at a high rate of speed south of Buford Highway” along with another car, Officer Donald Hannah said.

“Both vehicles were changing lanes and appeared to be racing each other as they traveled on I-85 approaching the Buford Highway exit at speeds visually estimated to be close to 150 mph in a 55-mph speed limit zone,” he said.

The Charger was clocked going 128 mph in a 55 mph zone on I-85 near Buford Highway, according to Hannah.

 
