Hawks GM Travis Schlenk Thinks LeBron’s Camp Leaked Warriors Rumor

After LeBron James shot down reports that he would consider meeting with the Warriors in free agency, one NBA general manager speculated that it’s possible The King’s camp actually conceived of that rumor.

In a radio interview with CBS Atlanta, Travis Schlenk, the GM of the Hawks, backed up his belief that James strategically put the narrative out there:

I would be really, really surprised if LeBron went to Golden State. The one thing I will say about Mr. James: He is the master at using the media to get whatever story he wants out there. He’s perfected the art of the social-media game. I think that those things were probably leaked by them, by Mr. James and his camp. I don’t see a universe where that happens.

