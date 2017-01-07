The NBA will not discipline Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox for making a racially insensitive joke about angry black women at a ticket holder event in December, according to the Washington Post.

In an attempt to diffuse tension among the 200 season ticket holders, Wilcox, who is white, made a joke about his wife and kids.

“I know you guys may be angry with me,” said Wilcox, “but I’m used to it because I have a black wife and three mixed kids, so I’m used to people being angry and argumentative.”

Wilcox’s comments come less than three years after former Hawks GM Danny Ferry said Luol Deng has “got some African in him.” Wilcox became Ferry’s successor when the latter stepped down in 2015.

On Friday, Wilcox released an released an apology in a statement to Deadspin, saying:

“At an early December chalk talk, I made a self-deprecating comment at my expense regarding my family, which is multi-racial. This joke offended Mr. Crawford and his wife and for that, I apologize.”

