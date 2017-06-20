The Dwight Howard era in Atlanta has come to an end.

The big fella has reportedly been traded to Charlotte.

The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to trade center Dwight Howard to the Charlotte Bobcats, source tell ESPN's The Undefeated. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 21, 2017

The Hornets are said to be sending Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli and a pick to the Hawks.

Sources: Charlotte is sending Miles Plumlee, Marco Belenelli and 41st pick to Atlanta for Dwight Howard and 31st pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 21, 2017