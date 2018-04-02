Heat Fine Hassan Whiteside for Criticizing ‘Bulls**t’ Lineups

Heat center Hassan Whiteside called out Miami’s “bullsh**t” small-ball lineups Saturday night after playing just 20 out of a possible 53 minutes in a 110-109 overtime loss to the visiting Brooklyn Nets.

The big fella was subsequently fined an undisclosed amount for his comments, which the Heat considered detrimental to the team.

A bunch of things to consider on Hassan Whiteside, the NBA's 19th highest paid player who went on an expletive-filled rant about his playing time last night: https://t.co/rg65WjwdaI — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 1, 2018

Whiteside, 28, has missed 28 games due to injury and is averaging 25.4 minutes a game this season.

Per the Miami Herald: