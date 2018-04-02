Heat Fine Hassan Whiteside for Criticizing ‘Bulls**t’ Lineups

by April 02, 2018
724

Heat center Hassan Whiteside called out Miami’s “bullsh**t” small-ball lineups Saturday night after playing just 20 out of a possible 53 minutes in a 110-109 overtime loss to the visiting Brooklyn Nets.

The big fella was subsequently fined an undisclosed amount for his comments, which the Heat considered detrimental to the team.

Whiteside, 28, has missed 28 games due to injury and is averaging 25.4 minutes a game this season.

Per the Miami Herald:

Asked how tough it is to watch from the bench when the opponent goes small, Whiteside said: “It’s annoying. We shouldn’t. Why are we matching up? We’ve got one of the best centers in the league. Why are we matching up?

“A lot of teams don’t have a good center. They are going to use their strengths. It’s bull [expletive]. It’s really bull [expletive], man. There are a lot of teams that can use a center. [Expletive]. That’s one of them. That’s bull [expletive].”

Asked if he tried to discuss it with one of the coaches during the game, Whiteside said: “I don’t know if it’s because I’m on a minutes restriction. The minutes have been like that all year. It’s really frustrating. It’s been frustrating. It’s tough. I don’t know, man. It’s crazy. I don’t understand it.”

Asked if this has made him question his future with the Heat, Whiteside said: “I don’t know. Maybe.”

  
