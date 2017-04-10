On the day his grandmother passed away, a heavy-hearted D’Angelo Russell steeled himself and dramatically bounced in a game-winner for the Los Angeles Lakers at the buzzer Sunday night.

Russell’s heroics erased monster performances by both Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, and turned back the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-109.

The 21-year-old says that were it not for a missed flight to his hometown, he wasn’t even supposed to suit up.

Per the LA Daily News: