Sixers point guard Ben Simmons put up 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists in a 110-99 win over Charlotte on Friday.

Before the game, Hornets coach Steve Clifford compared the 21-year-old, who has lit up the League in his “rookie” season, to a young LeBron James, via Tom Moore of Bucks County Courier Times:

#Hornets coach Steve Clifford on Ben Simmons: ‘He reminds me of a young LeBron.’ — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) March 2, 2018

It’s not the first time that Simmons has been likened to The King, and it certainly won’t be the last.

Over 60 games in 2017-18, the former No. 1 pick is averaging 16.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.4 assists on 53 percent shooting from the field.

