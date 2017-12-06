Hornets head coach Steve Clifford will miss an undetermined amount of time to address his health, the team announced Wednesday.
The Hornets did not provide additional details. Stephen Silas will serve as the team’s interim coach.
The Charlotte Hornets announced today that Head Coach Steve Clifford will be away from the team for the immediate future to address his health. Currently, there is no timetable for his return.
Hornets Associate Head Coach Stephen Silas will serve as acting head coach.
Out of respect for Clifford’s privacy, the Hornets will have no further comment at this time.
