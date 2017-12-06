Hornets head coach Steve Clifford will miss an undetermined amount of time to address his health, the team announced Wednesday.

The Hornets did not provide additional details. Stephen Silas will serve as the team’s interim coach.

UPDATE: Head Coach Steve Clifford will be away from the team for the immediate future to address his health. 👉🏼 https://t.co/O1QTLbg8Uh pic.twitter.com/ipvLur9300 — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) December 6, 2017

