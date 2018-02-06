Report: Hornets Eyeing Mitch Kupchak To Replace Rich Cho

Former Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak is reportedly a “favorite” to replace Hornets GM Rich Cho during the offseason.

According to The Vertical’s Chris Mannix, there have been “rumblings” that Kupchak could take over in Charlotte.

Latest intel and trade deadline buzz is up on @YahooSports https://t.co/6Li6TD3YJZ — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) February 6, 2018

Cho is in the final year of his contract and there have been rumblings that former Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak is a favorite among high-ranking team officials to take over next summer.

