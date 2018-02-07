Hornets GM: Team ‘Not Shopping’ Kemba Walker But Listening

by Alex Squadron February 07, 2018

The Charlotte Hornets are not actively pursuing a trade for point guard Kemba Walker before the Feb. 8 deadline…but they are listening.

In a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, general manager Rich Cho said he wouldn’t be surprised if his team holds onto their former All-Star or parts way with him.

Here are Cho’s comments, via The Charlotte Observer:

“We’re not shopping Kemba, but it’s our job to listen,” Cho said. “It would take something really great to move him. We love Kemba. He’s a great player, All-Star caliber…

It wouldn’t surprise me if we did do something, and it wouldn’t surprise me if we didn’t do something.”

Walker is averaging 22.6 points and 5.8 assists per game. Charlotte is currently tenth in the East with a 23-30 record.

