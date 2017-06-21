Chauncey Billups appears to be on his way to becoming the next Cavaliers‘ general manager.

Billups was signed to play/coach in Ice Cube’s BIG3 league this weekend, but Cube dropped the news that Billups is taking “that [Cavs] job.”

From TMZ:

Which team do you think is the favorite right now? Cube: “It was Killer 3s for a minute, but since Chauncey took that job, it might change.” What do you think about Chauncey taking that job? Cube: “We love it. We think that’s what it’s all about. We think guys is going to get back in the League with the BIG3. So we encourage guys to continue they NBA careers.”

Billups is expected to have a second meeting with Cavs’ owner Dan Gilbert on Wednesday regarding their open GM position.

Conversations between Cavs owner Dan Gilbert and Chauncey Billups expected to continue today, source told ESPN. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) June 21, 2017

RELATED:

LeBron James Unhappy With Cavs GM David Griffin’s Departure