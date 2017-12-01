The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Thursday that Iman Shumpert will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee today, and he’s expected to be out of action for up to eight weeks.

An official timetable for Shumpert’s return to action will be given following the procedure at the Cleveland Clinic.

An official timetable on Cleveland guard Iman Shumpert's return will come after knee surgery on Friday, but Shumpert could miss 6 to 8 weeks, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 1, 2017

The 27-year-old is averaging 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 13 games this season, on 38.6 percent shooting from the field.

