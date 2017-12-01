The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Thursday that Iman Shumpert will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee today, and he’s expected to be out of action for up to eight weeks.
An official timetable for Shumpert’s return to action will be given following the procedure at the Cleveland Clinic.
The 27-year-old is averaging 4.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 13 games this season, on 38.6 percent shooting from the field.
Per Cleveland:
The surgery will take place Friday morning at the Cleveland Clinic, and an official timetable for return will be updated post surgery. However, the Cavs believe Shumpert could miss up to eight weeks, a source said.
Shumpert, 27, missed his fifth of the last six games Thursday night because of what the team is calling a left knee effusion. He was re-examined by team physicians after Tuesday’s game.
Shumpert tried to play Monday in Philadelphia, but made it just seven minutes. He missed Tuesday’s game against the Heat.
