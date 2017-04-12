Indiana and Chicago needed wins tonight to secure playoff spots. Both teams took care of business.

Behind 32 points and 11 rebounds from Paul George, the Pacers knocked off the Hawks, 104-86. Jimmy Butler (25 points) led the way for the Bulls, who routed Brooklyn 112-73.

With the Celtics clinching the No. 1 seed, here’s the full Eastern Conference playoff picture:

Boston (1) vs. Chicago (8)

Cleveland (2) vs. Indiana (7)

Toronto (3) vs. Milwaukee (6)

Washington (4) vs. Atlanta (5)

Which match-up are you most looking forward to?