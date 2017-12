The NBA will hold All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis in 2021, commissioner Adam Silver announced on Wednesday.

The Pacers last hosted an All-Star Game in 1985.

Indianapolis to host #NBAAllStar 2021! The 70th annual game will take place at @TheFieldhouse, home of the @Pacers, on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. pic.twitter.com/tJcq6WY34N — 2018 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) December 13, 2017

