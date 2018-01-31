Suns Guard Isaiah Canaan Suffers Left Ankle Fracture
Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Canaan suffered a left ankle fracture after falling hard on a drive to the basket Wednesday night against Dallas.
The game was stopped for several minutes as Canaan was carried off the court on a stretcher. Players on both teams appeared shaken up in the process.
Video of the gruesome injury is included at the bottom of this post, but fair warning: It’s not easy to watch.
The injury happened at the end of the first quarter with Phoenix leading 35-17. No word yet on how long Canaan’s recovery is expected to take.
WARNING: Suns guard Isaiah Canaan suffered a horrible injury driving to the rim…
(via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/ezKJj5Kcb0
— Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 1, 2018