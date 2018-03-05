Isaiah Thomas Says 2018 Lakers Similar To 2015 Celtics

Isaiah Thomas says the young Lakers share a lot of similarities to the 2015 Celtics.

After the Lakers’ 116-112 win over the Spurs on Saturday, Isaiah said both teams were on the cusp of realizing their potential.

“I’ve been in this situation before. When I got traded to Boston, it was a young team thinking rebuild and play the young guys and things like that.

“But we came together and were like, ‘Shoot, if we play hard and leave it all out there on the floor, anything can happen.’ I think that’s what we’re doing right now.”