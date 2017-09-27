Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas vows to be “dropping 30 points a night” when he returns to the court.

Thomas said he’s been rehabbing six days a week, adding, “Soon enough I will be 100 percent.” From Cavs media day (starting at 1:47):

“I’ve been around a great staff these last three or four weeks with the Cleveland Clinic and the staff here with the Cleveland Cavaliers. “We’ve been hands-on six days a week—taking Sundays off—and we’re getting after it. “I’m excited because I know soon enough I will be 100 percent and back dropping 30 points a night and helping this team win games.”

RELATED:

Cavaliers ‘Hopeful’ Isaiah Thomas Will Return in January