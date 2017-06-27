Isaiah Thomas was upset that none of his Boston Celtics teammates were named to the NBA’s All-Defensive teams Monday.

Damn Avery, Smart or Jae didn't get all defense??? That's a JOKE!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) June 26, 2017

How the hell is Avery Bradley not on the all defensive team?? That's crazy!! — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) June 26, 2017

The biggest travesty, however, may have been Thomas himself getting an All-Defensive vote.

The All-Star point guard is universally thought of as a defensive liability.

