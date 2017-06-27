Isaiah Thomas was upset that none of his Boston Celtics teammates were named to the NBA’s All-Defensive teams Monday.
Damn Avery, Smart or Jae didn't get all defense??? That's a JOKE!!!
— Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) June 26, 2017
How the hell is Avery Bradley not on the all defensive team?? That's crazy!!
— Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) June 26, 2017
The biggest travesty, however, may have been Thomas himself getting an All-Defensive vote.
The All-Star point guard is universally thought of as a defensive liability.
Per NESN:
After Game 5 of the Boston Celtics’ first-round NBA playoff series against the Chicago Bulls, Avery Bradley tried to praise teammate Isaiah Thomas for his admirable defensive effort.
Thomas’ response: “Nah, don’t hype me. … I’m fine with being the worst defender (in the league).”
Fast forward to Monday, when the NBA released its All-Defense teams and vote getters.
That’s right: Thomas, all 5-foot-9 (or less) of him, received exactly one All-Defense vote.
