After the Celtics’ blowout loss to the Raptors on Friday, Isaiah Thomas called out DeMarre Carroll, who shoved Thomas from behind while on a fast break during the second quarter.

Carroll was called for a Flagrant 1, and Thomas and Jae Crowder were whistled for technicals. Minutes later in the quarter, Thomas also received a Flagrant 1 for shoving DeMar DeRozan.

After the game, Thomas told reporters that he thought Carroll’s foul was international, and added, “Guys who aren’t factors in games do that.”

Carroll said that the hard foul was about standing up for his team.

“Sometimes we got to take a stand. We can’t just let teams roll over on us,” Carroll said. “We can’t let people think that we soft. So I feel like those are the type of actions we got to take sometimes.”

