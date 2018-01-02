Isaiah Thomas finally caught his first few minutes of action in a Cleveland Cavaliers uniform on Tuesday, checking in midway through the first quarter of the Cavs’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The new Cav, who came over from Boston in the Kyrie Irving trade, missed the first part of the season with a hip injury. When his name was finally called, fans (and even his teammates) were ready to greet him:

Now sit back and enjoy watching the All-League point guard.