The fourth quarter once again belonged to Isaiah Thomas.
The Celitcs’ All-Star point guard scored 15 of his 34 points in the final stanza Thursday night in Portland, leading Boston past the Blazers 120-111.
Thomas overcame a slow start to deliver his usual heroics at money time.
Per the AP:
Thomas had just a single basket in the first quarter.
“I was missing a lot of easy shots all night long. It was a tough night for me offensively. But I just stay the course,” Thomas said. “The guys keep saying ‘Keep shooting, just get open.’ I just try to make those shots.”
Damian Lillard had 28 points and seven assists for the Blazers, while Al-Farouq Aminu added a season-high 26 points, including 10 in the final quarter.
