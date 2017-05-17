The Boston Celtics are underdogs in their Eastern Conference Finals matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and that’s just fine with Isaiah Thomas.
IT and the C’s have grown accustomed to being counted out by the critics.
LeBron James is set to face Boston for the sixth time in the postseason, and considers them a “worthy opponent.”
Per the AP:
He had worn the sleeveless T-shirt before in practice, but the black cutoff with the picture of a gold-and-green leprechaun throwing a punch had deeper meaning this time: The Celtics are next.
So while the T-shirt was for his alma mater, Akron’s St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, it was also a nod to the Celtics, the team James has played in the postseason more than any other.
“They’re a worthy opponent,” said a rather gruff James, who didn’t have much to say about the Celtics or anything else after the Cavs concluded their final practice during a lengthy layoff. “We have to game plan every game. We have to game plan for what they bring to the table. And we have to mentally focus on our challenges that we have every game.”
