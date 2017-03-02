Isaiah Thomas took offense to a reporter having the gall to suggest that the Cleveland Cavaliers had slowed him down a bit in the fourth quarter Wednesday night.

“Nobody holds me in check,” Thomas objected, following a 31-point, five-assist performance in the Boston Celtics’ thrilling 103-99 victory against the defending NBA champs.

The All-Star point guard, currently on pace to set the League record by averaging 10.3 points at money time, overcame a slow start in the fourth and delivered.

“I made plays,” he said. “I average 30 points for a reason.” But over the final three minutes of play, all the 5-foot-9 Thomas did was block the shot of 6-foot-10 Tristan Thompson, assist on a pair of 3-pointers during a tantalizing back-and-forth battle and score five points in the final 49 seconds — including the winning free throws — as the Celtics emerged with a much-needed victory over the defending champs. “I made plays,” Thomas said. “They doubled me, I passed it to Jae [Crowder], he hit a shot. I passed to Avery [Bradley]. I believe in my teammates. Then I hit a 3-pointer where they miscommunicated on their coverage. But my job, every day, no matter what the defense throws at me, is to make plays, score the ball, and I try to do that to the best of my ability.”

