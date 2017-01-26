Isaiah Thomas outdueled James Harden in the Boston Celtics’ 120-109 victory Wednesday night against the visiting Houston Rockets.

Thomas finished with 38 points and nine assists; Harden had 30 points and a dozen dimes.

The Celtics’ faithful serenaded their star point guard with MVP chants.

Per the AP:

“It’s stuff you dream of as a little kid,” Thomas said. “I always said to be in the Garden, to play for the Celtics and for them to be chanting MVP is like, it doesn’t seem real.”

It was Thomas’ 15th game this season with at least 30 points and his 29th consecutive outing with 20 or more. Jae Crowder added 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Al Horford totaled 20 points and nine assists for Boston (27-18), which had lost three straight.

“They created a lot of mismatches,” Harden said after a 6-for-18 shooting night. “Isaiah made big plays, whether it was scoring or making the right pass.”