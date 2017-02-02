Isaiah “Mr. Fourth Quarter” Thomas came through once again Wednesday night, scoring 19 of his game-high 44 points in the final stanza of the Boston Celtics’ 109-104 win against the visiting Toronto Raptors.

Thomas has had four games with 20 or more points in the fourth this season.

IT’s teammates and fans now signal his explosions in the clutch by looking down at their wrists.

Per the AP: