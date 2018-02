Speaking for the first time as a Laker, Isaiah Thomas told reporters he is excited about the “fresh start” and the “up and down” style his new team plays.

Thomas also discussed coming off the bench, mentoring Lonzo Ball, and more:

The 29-year-old point guard, who was traded from Cleveland ahead of the Thursday deadline, will make his LA debut Saturday night.

