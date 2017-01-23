Isaiah Thomas is taking the NBA by storm and is likely to earn his second-straight All-Star nod. The Celtics star is averaging 29 points and 6 assists a game and leads the League in fourth quarter scoring. Thomas has been showered with praise from LeBron James, who said that the guard is a “clear-cut star,” and Kevin Garnett, who said that he should be in the “MVP conversation.”

While on The Ringer NBA Show, IT said that his play has led to him feeling like he’s the “best player in the world:”

“Not to be cocky, but I feel like I’m the best player in the world,” Thomas says. “That’s just the work I put in, and if you don’t feel like that, then you’re cheating yourself.”

Thomas averages a ridiculous 10.1 points per fourth quarter and said that he “embraces” playing big late in games:

“I want to embrace that moment of the fourth quarter,” Thomas says. “The fourth quarter isn’t for everybody. It’s tighter situations, it means a little more, and the game is usually on the line a little more in that fourth quarter. The great players embrace those moments.”

Isaiah was not voted into the All-Star Game as a starter, something that he is already using as motivation.

Related

Isaiah Thomas Stars in ‘Possible’ NBA Spot