Draymond Green, whose foul play may have cost his own team the NBA title last year, had the audacity to call another player “dirty.”
An incredulous Isaiah Thomas defended teammate Kelly Olynyk by pointing out the irony of Green’s charge.
Isaiah Thomas responding to Draymond's comments on Olynyk: "I don’t know how he can call anybody dirty. … It’s a joke that he said that." pic.twitter.com/D2klo8IuSM
— Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) May 9, 2017
Thomas thinks Green’s comment is laughable.
Per ESPN:
“I don’t know how he can call anybody dirty,” Thomas said. “It is what it is. Everybody’s got a comment or something to say. That’s all it is.”
Added Thomas: “It’s a joke that [Green] said that. The playoffs, everything somebody says is blown out of proportion. Everything somebody does is blown out of proportion as well. We can’t worry about what others are saying or doing.”
Celtics guard Avery Bradley also disagreed with Green’s assessment.
“I think Kelly is far from a dirty guy,” Bradley said. “I’m pretty sure some guys might have their opinion on Draymond with some of the plays that he’s made in the past. But I don’t care. Everybody’s going to say whatever they want. We’re just focused on winning the game tomorrow. That’s the most important thing for us as a team.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus