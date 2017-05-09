Draymond Green, whose foul play may have cost his own team the NBA title last year, had the audacity to call another player “dirty.”

An incredulous Isaiah Thomas defended teammate Kelly Olynyk by pointing out the irony of Green’s charge.

Isaiah Thomas responding to Draymond's comments on Olynyk: "I don’t know how he can call anybody dirty. … It’s a joke that he said that." pic.twitter.com/D2klo8IuSM — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) May 9, 2017

Thomas thinks Green’s comment is laughable.

Per ESPN: