Isaiah Thomas: Free Agency ‘Is Like The Draft All Over Again’

Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas is approaching his unrestricted free agency this summer like the Draft, where he was picked 60th overall in 2011.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Isaiah said that free agency is “like the Draft all over again—you only need one team.”

Isaiah Thomas on what the future holds for him. “All you need is one team to love you.” (that’s Luke at the end declaring last question) pic.twitter.com/usJ6YD80Yv — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) March 1, 2018

Is it tough not to think about what you’re hoping for in free agency? IT: “All you need is one team to love you. It’s like the Draft all over again—you only need one team. That’s all I’m going to do, and that’s what I’m working toward. “But until then, I’m focused on doing whatever I can to make this team the best team it can possibly be.”

RELATED:

Isaiah Thomas Talks About Being Traded, Says Cavs Were in ‘Panic Mode’