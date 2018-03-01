Isaiah Thomas: Free Agency ‘Is Like The Draft All Over Again’

by March 01, 2018
isaiah thomas free agency draft

Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas is approaching his unrestricted free agency this summer like the Draft, where he was picked 60th overall in 2011.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Isaiah said that free agency is “like the Draft all over again—you only need one team.”

Is it tough not to think about what you’re hoping for in free agency?

IT: “All you need is one team to love you. It’s like the Draft all over again—you only need one team. That’s all I’m going to do, and that’s what I’m working toward.

“But until then, I’m focused on doing whatever I can to make this team the best team it can possibly be.”

