Isaiah Thomas thinks fellow All-Star guard Gordon Hayward can help Boston get past LeBron James and the Cavs in the Eastern Conference.

Isaiah Thomas on Gordon Hayward to ESPN: "The type of player we needed to get to the Finals. I'm excited and can't wait to get to work." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2017

Thomas, as one might imagine, is extremely pumped to join forces with Hayward, who announced Tuesday night that he’s joining the Celtics.

Let's get to it @gordonhayward ☘️⌚️☘️ — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) July 4, 2017

Hayward, 27, reportedly agreed to a four-year, $128 million max deal with the C’s.

