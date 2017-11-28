Isaiah Thomas continues to inch ever closer to making his season debut, dropping hints that his return to the court isn’t too far away.

Locked in! It’s almost ⌚️ — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 27, 2017

Still, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ All-Star point guard acknowledges that he’s not quite ready yet to start dropping 30 a night again.

Isaiah Thomas still 'steps away' from season debut, despite Tweet @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/9wYDiOkG5P — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) November 27, 2017

Thomas, 28, is still “steps away” from a full recovery from his hip injuries.

Per Cleveland.com: