Isaiah Thomas: ‘I’m Ready to Put on a Show for the Lakers’

Isaiah Thomas may not be completely healthy yet, but he’s ready to perform at a high level for his new team.

Thomas expects to benefit from practicing with the Los Angeles Lakers; IT says the Cleveland Cavaliers’ lack of practice time kept him from regaining his rhythm.

Isaiah Thomas on his hip: "I mean, this is the first real practice I had all year. Let's see how my hip responds tomorrow with the soreness & things like that, but I'm here. I'm here & I'm happy. Got my joy back & I'm ready to put on a show for the Lakers.” #LakeShow — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 12, 2018

Isaiah scored 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting and handed out six assists in his debut for the Purple and Gold.

Per Lakers.com:

“Coach (Luke Walton) put me in a position to be successful and play to my strengths last game,” Thomas said at Monday’s practice. “I think as I get more familiar with the guys and more familiar with the system, it’s just gonna be that much easier.”

Thomas may not fully recover from his hip injury this year, but it will help that he’s on a young team that practices a ton, as opposed to the Cavaliers, who saved their veteran roster’s legs for games.

“When I was in Cleveland we didn’t practice,” Thomas said. “I was getting my rhythm back in real live games. Like nobody does that.”