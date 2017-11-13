Isaiah Thomas “knew” Boston would be a good team, but even he’s surprised by the Celtics’ 12-game winning streak.
The C’s have thrived despite losing All-Star Gordon Hayward on opening night to a devastating leg injury.
Thomas, who has sat out with a hip injury since the Eastern Conference Finals last summer, vows to help the Cleveland Cavaliers recover from their slow start to their season once he finally suits up for his new squad.
Per Cleveland.com:
“I knew they were going to be good,” Thomas told cleveland.com. “They won 10 in a row, that’s definitely a surprise. That’s hard to do. Like, they’ve got good players, they’ve got a great coach. That was going to happen. It’s not like they traded me and they were going to be a bad team. They were definitely going to be a good team no matter what. They’ve got good players on top of having a great coaching staff.”
Thomas, never lacking for confidence, said the Cavs’ time will come. He’s due back by January, but Thomas appears to be ahead of schedule in his rehab work on his right hip.
“Here, hell yeah, for sure, especially when I get back,” Thomas said, when asked if the Cavs would recover. “We’ll see what happens toward the end of the year and once we get to the playoffs and things like that, but, I knew (the Celtics) were going to be good.”
