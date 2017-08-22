UPDATE: DONE DEAL!

The Celtics will receive Kyrie Irving in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn’s first round pick in the 2018 Draft.

Just when it seemed like the Kyrie Irving drama had cooled down, a new trade rumor has re-ignited the summer news cycle.

Original Story: According to reports from both ESPN and The Vertical, the Cavaliers and Celtics are in “serious talks” on a trade that would involve a swap of All-Star guards Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas:

Jae Crowder has reportedly been in the trade discussion as well.

Last week, it was reported that LeBron and Kyrie had met in Miami and teammate Dahntay Jones claimed that a “small conversation” would be able to fix any ill feelings between the two. The Cavaliers’ front office, however, appears to still be actively engaged in trade talks surrounding its star point guard.

Related
Report: Kyrie Irving Thought LeBron James Wanted to Trade Him