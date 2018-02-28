Isaiah Thomas: Lonzo Ball Shouldn’t Change ‘Ugly Shot’

Lonzo Ball doesn’t need to change his “ugly as hell” jumper, according to new teammate Isaiah Thomas.

Thomas says Ball has done just fine throughout his life with unorthodox shooting mechanics.

IT has found it easy playing alongside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rookie point guard.

A missed connection between Lonzo Ball and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on Monday night told two stories: one of Ball’s genius, and one of the Lakers adjusting to life with Ball back from injury. https://t.co/R3OvV5mdTy — Bill Oram (@billoram) February 27, 2018

Per the OC Register:

“I just missed at the beginning of the year,” Ball said. “I told you I was going to keep shooting and now they are going in.” He even earned praise from Thomas, the Lakers’ most explosive scorer, who arrived long after the talk about Ball’s unorthodox mechanics subsided. “It’s ugly as hell,” Thomas said. “It’s an ugly shot, but he’s been successful with it his whole life, so you get to the highest level, there is no need to change it. “You just got to figure out ways to continue to make it better. He is a gym rat so he is going to continue to get better no matter what and no matter how it looks.”

